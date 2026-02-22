Man arrested for allegedly stabbing roommate to death in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing his roommate to death in Columbia.

It happened overnight Sunday at an apartment in the 7600 block of Woodpark Lane.

That's where Howard County Police discovered 25-year-old Jaelon Minor suffering from fatal stab wounds.

Investigators believe Minor and a roommate named Donavan Townsend, 26, were involved in some kind of altercation prior to the incident.

While Townsend fled the scene, officers quickly located and arrested him.

Anyone with information can call police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

