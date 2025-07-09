Bodycam footage released in fatal shooting of 23-yr-old who charged police with spear

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County Police released body cam footage of the officer-involved shooting of 23-year-old Micah Booker.

DISCLAIMER***************************************************************

This footage is graphic.

Last month, police responded to a call about a man (Booker) armed with a double-edged spear in the 9200 block of Wilbur Court in Columbia.

A second 911 caller says he stabbed a family member, who police later discovered was his brother. The caller said he was located near a bus stop at Oakland Mills Road and Carters Lane.

When Howard County Police Officer Michael McKee arrived at the scene, the body cam footage shows him exiting the driver's side of his patrol SUV.

Seconds later Booker is seen running from the upper right-hand side of the screen, in front of the police vehicle, charging McKay.

Booker is holding some type of long knife/spear. From when the audio kicks in, it seems as if McKay shot Booker in the head.

Booker drops to the ground immediately, face down. McKay goes over to Booker's body to kick the spear away. He then calls for medics, mentioning a gunshot wound to the head.

McKay puts on a single blue glove to check Booker's pulse.

When medics arrived shortly after, Officer McKay told them "I checked him. I didn't get a pulse, but..."

One of the medics replied, "Let us do it," as he placed his equipment close to Booker's body.

Booker was later pronounced dead.

This shooting is still under investigation.

The IID continues to investigate the circumstances of the fatal shooting. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the IID at (410) 576-7070 or by email at IID@oag.state.md.us.