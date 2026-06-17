70 years in the making: Howard County Executive announces advancement of high school in Elkridge

ELKRIDGE, Md. — After 70 years, Elkridge is finally getting it's own high school.

Howard County Executive announces advancement of high school in Elkridge Howard County Executive announces advancement of high school in Elkridge

County Executive Calvin Ball announced Wednesday that Howard County has now officially acquired the property for the development of High School #14 at Troy Park in Elkridge.

After an extensive search the county determined that this area is the best location for the future school, according to a press release. The land for the school was made possible through recent land acquisitions that allowed the county to meet state land conversion requirements.

Troy Park is already owned by the county, and the site ensures that the County-owned land is leveraged to maximize benefits for both students and meets the area's long-term educational needs.

"Through the partnerships with our community, task forces, school leaders, and the Board of Education, the County has made significant progress in meeting the needs of our students and families,” said Ball. “Today, we continue to take another important step toward investing in the future of our schools with the progress of High School #14 in Elkridge."

Ball said that this location ensures that the County is balancing interests in saving the taxpayers money while also limiting impacts on the community.

Next week, Ball will submit legislation to the Howard County Council to dispose of the 48.64 acres of undeveloped land at Troy Park in Elkridge to the Howard County Board of Education. This enables the school to be incorporated into the school systems long-range planning efforts. Afterwards, the County will begin design development on the school.

This is part of Ball's larger initiative to modernize and advance Howard County Public Schools.

Howard County Board of Education Member Meg Ricks said she would like to thank all the people that advocated for decades to bring a high school to the city.

"Securing this land will not only benefit the Elkridge community, but it will benefit the entire school system and county,” Ricks said.