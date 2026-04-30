6 arrested in Howard County commercial burglary spree

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County police have arrested six males in connection with a months-long commercial burglary spree.

The arrests follow a joint investigation between Howard County police and a regional task force, authorities said.

On Tuesday, the suspects were apprehended after committing three commercial burglaries in Ellicott City. Police caught them while they were attempting to commit a fourth burglary.

The arrests end a string of potentially dozens of commercial burglaries over the last three months that police believe are connected to the group.

According to police, cash was the primary target of the group's crime spree.

Four adult suspects — Isaac Anderson, 21, of Washington, D.C.; Alphonso Wilson, 20, of Washington, D.C.; Zevian Jones, 21, of Washington, D.C.; and Damari Day, 23, of Capitol Heights — face 20 counts each of burglary, theft, and destruction of property.

Roderick Thomas, 21, of Suitland is charged with eight counts of burglary and destruction of property.

A 17-year-old boy also faces burglary and destruction of property charges.

All adult suspects are being held at the Howard County Detention Center without bond, police said.