10-year-old from Howard County aims to win National Junior Ranger competition

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A 10-year-old from Howard County is looking to make a career as a naturalist and a conservationist. And the first step is winning the National Junior Ranger competition.

"Rehan is a very curious kid," said Father Hyder Syed. "He likes spending most of the time with the nature doing hiking."

Rehan Syed is a kid on a mission to win the National Junior Ranger competition.

"This is something which is inspiring in the future, he can be part of it," said Hyder Syed. "He can join this mission, he can help and save the wildlife."

The prize for the winner is a cash prize of $20,000 and a mentorship with Jeff Corwin.

But for Rehan, the real mission is the wildlife.

"If animals are not respected, and their habitats are not respected, then some are close to going extinct," said Rehan Syed.

Rehan loves hiking and horseback riding with much of his life revolving around nature. Like his favorite pastime of horseback riding at Flying Changes Riding School.

"He helped out with leading the horses with the young kids, he helped clean up, he helped with the fishing, the arts and crafts," said Katerina Pate, the Director Flying Changes Riding School. "He was overall just such a great kid."

It's free to vote once a day, or you can donate for additional votes with all proceeds going to the National Wildlife Federation.

The junior ranger site can be difficult to navigate so make sure to follow the link here to vote for Rehan Syed.