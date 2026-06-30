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1 adult dead after kitchen fire in Columbia apartment building Tuesday evening

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HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A fire in Howard County leaves one adult dead.

It happened around 5:45pm on Tuesday in the 11500 block of Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia per Howard County Fire.

Fire fighters arrived at the scene in response to a report of an odor of smoke in an apartment building.

In the apartment building crews would find a kitchen fire and an adult in cardiac arrest.

Officials say the adult was rescued; however, despite resuscitation efforts, the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person won't be identified until next of kin is notified.

The fire took around ten minutes to put out.

There were no firefighter injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshal and Howard County Police Department, which is standard procedure in the event of a fatality.

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