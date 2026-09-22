2 wild animals in Harford County test positive for rabies, health officials warn

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Two wild animals in Harford County recently tested positive for rabies, the Harford County Health Department announced.

A groundhog found near Manor Road in Aberdeen and a raccoon found near Glenville Road in Havre de Grace both tested positive for the virus.

Health officials say people and pets in the surrounding areas may have been exposed.

Those living in the county who had contact with a groundhog or raccoon in those areas are asked to call the health department at 410-838-1500 for follow-up.

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