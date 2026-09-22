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2 wild animals in Harford County test positive for rabies, health officials warn

WATCH: Raccoons fall from ceiling into home
Sam Greenwood
<p>LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - NOVEMBER 12: A racoon watches is seen on the course during the first round of the Children's Miracle Network Classic at the Disney Palm and Magnolia courses on November 12, 2009 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)</p>
WATCH: Raccoons fall from ceiling into home
Posted

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Two wild animals in Harford County recently tested positive for rabies, the Harford County Health Department announced.

A groundhog found near Manor Road in Aberdeen and a raccoon found near Glenville Road in Havre de Grace both tested positive for the virus.

Health officials say people and pets in the surrounding areas may have been exposed.

Those living in the county who had contact with a groundhog or raccoon in those areas are asked to call the health department at 410-838-1500 for follow-up.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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