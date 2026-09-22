US Postal Service releases recommended mailing deadlines for 2026 Christmas delivery

BALTIMORE, Md. — The U.S. Postal Service is already looking ahead to the holiday season, releasing recommended mailing deadlines for Christmas delivery by Dec. 25.

For addresses in the lower 48 states, USPS recommends sending packages by Dec. 17 for Ground Advantage or First-Class Mail.

Priority Mail should be sent by Dec. 18, while Priority Mail Express should be sent by Dec. 19.

Deadlines for military and international mailings will be available on the USPS website beginning in mid-October.

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