WHITEFORD, Md. — A flaming gasoline container tossed on the front porch of the house along Cooper Road at 1:30 in the morning Saturday by someone just out of view of the victim’s Ring camera.

A neighbor spotted the fire 20 minutes later and dialed 911.

Whiteford home torched with flaming gas container, captured on Ring camera Whiteford home torched with flaming gas container, captured on Ring camera

“That fire had spread rapidly throughout the front porch into the home and throughout the home,” said Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire, “It took firefighters about two hours to bring this fire under control.”

We’re told the family comprised of a man, a woman and their young daughter all moved into this house about 18 months ago, but fortunately, they weren’t home at the time of the fire.

Neighbors report seeing a car peeling out and speeding away from the home two days earlier, but at this point, both a suspect and a motive remain a mystery.

“That’s what I don’t understand is why they would be targeted,” one neighbor told us who did not wish to be identified with a suspect still at large, “Everybody’s just at a loss.”

The loss to the home is estimated at $300,000 and the State Fire Marshal’s Office has devoted an entire team of investigators to try to solve this case.

“This ranks up there at First Degree Arson. This is a very serious felony. This certainly carries a minimum of 30 years, multiple fines and this is a very active investigation,” said Alkire, “We’re looking at all possibilities and everyone that could possibly be involved.”

Anyone with information, which could help investigators in this case is asked to call 301-386-3050.