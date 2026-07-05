Victims identified in deadly Fallston house party shooting

FALLSTON, Md. — Authorities have identified the victims of a shooting at a house party in Fallston that left one person dead and another critically injured.

Deputies responded to the 2300 block of Willow Vale Drive and encountered a "chaotic" scene at the party, which authorities estimated had about 100 people in attendance.

The sheriff's office said the owner of the home was not present at the time of the party and was notified of the shooting shortly after.

According to the sheriff's office, the home was now being used as an Airbnb.

Authorities say the party was organized by the homeowner's adult son, and tickets to attend the party were sold through an online app.

Armed security was contracted for the party and was on-site at the time of the shooting, according to investigators.

Jordan Jennings, 23, of Windsor Mill, Maryland, who attended the party, was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries suffered during the shooting, and later died.

Joseph Evans, 34, of Owings Mills, was transported by air to a local trauma center and is now in critical but stable condition.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident that only involved those who attended the party.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown, and no charges have been filed at this time, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities say that due to the large number of attendees from Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and outside of Harford County, the investigation will take some time.

Investigators are still seeking additional witnesses who can provide information about events leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information related to the shooting, including photographs or video footage of the incident or party, is asked to contact detectives at 443-567-7201.