Vehicle strikes townhouse in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — Ring camera footage shows the Honda HR-V whipping into a parking spot on Comer Square in Bel Air and then jumping the curb.

It would ultimately strike Stephen Danser’s home before careening into some nearby utility boxes.

“The neighbors were moving so we thought maybe they dropped the piano or something in their living room,” recalled Danser, “So we just heard a large crash, the whole house shook and I came running outside to see what happens so a lot of chaos.”

Danser says efforts to remove the vehicle from his lawn seemingly caused as much damage as when it unexpectedly arrived, and he later learned what caused the accident.

“I just think it was a mistake of gas pedal versus brake pedal. The driver chose the wrong one at the wrong time,” explained Danser.

Fortunately, neither the people inside the home nor the person who was behind the wheel of that car suffered any injuries.

Of more concern on a late sunday morning, people out and about on the busy square, and in light of what happened, Danser says the community was lucky.

“There are a lot of kids that come up, ride their bikes on the sidewalks and everything like that,” said the homeowner, “There’s a lot of families on this block so it’s always a risk and everything, but I mean, like I said, you had people moving things around, so I was grateful no one got hit.”

