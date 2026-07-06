Two-alarm house fire in Harford County draws multiple fire departments to Hilltop Drive

HARFORD COUNTY — Several fire departments were on the scene of a two-alarm house fire in Harford County on Sunday.

Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal Two-alarm house fire in Harford County draws multiple fire departments

Around 4:20pm, Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company and The Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company, along with several other fire departments, were battling flames at a home in the 3700 block of Hilltop Drive, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal Two-alarm house fire in Harford County draws multiple fire departments

Authorities say there was heavy fire on the right side of the home that quickly moved throughout the building.

Deputy state fire marshals are investigating this fire.

There were no reported injuries.

This story will be updated as more information is revealed.

