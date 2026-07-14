Three pets perish in Belcamp house fire after dog hops on kitchen counter, turns on toaster

BELCAMP, Md. — A family in Harford County is mourning the loss of their pets and their home after a devastating house fire last week.

On Friday at 5:33 p.m., firefighters with the Abingdon Fire Company responded to a home in the 4300 block of Foxglove Court in Belcamp after receiving a report from a security company.

At the scene, fire crews discovered heavy smoke coming from the residence.

According to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, it took 30 firefighters 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Investigators ruled the fire accidental, determining that one of the family dogs, Bo, jumped onto the counter and turned on the toaster, which ignited nearby combustibles.

Officials say the incident was caught on a Ring camera in the kitchen, which helped Deputy State Fire Marshals determine the point of origin.

Two dogs were rescued by neighbors, including Bo, but three other animals — a dog named Dakota and two cats named Casey and Beth — died in the fire.

According to a GoFundMe established to aid the family, after the fire was extinguished, a bearded dragon named Yoda was found inside the home and is expected to make a full recovery.

With damages estimated at about $200,000, the fundraiser was created to help the family cover essentials like clothing, toiletries, bedding, food, dog supplies and more.