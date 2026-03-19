Three arrested in connection to $15K guitar theft at Music Land in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — The Bel Air Police Department announced three people have been arrested in connection to a guitar theft at Music Land in Bel Air.

The suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Ionut Stoica and 19-year-old Milescu Teodora, both from Roselle, New Jersey.

Bel Air Police Department

Bel Air Police Department

The third suspect is a juvenile from Middlesex, New Jersey.

On February 3, four suspects entered Music Land and allegedly stole a 1947 Martin D-28 acoustic guitar, worth about $15,000.

RELATED: Thieves steal guitar worth $15K at Music Land in Bel Air

The investigation involved coordination with multiple agencies across several states including in Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, California, Connecticut, Washington and Pennsylvania.

Investigators say they identified several connections between these three suspects and other theft investigations in New Jersey. The suspects may be associated with a group involved in organized retail theft operating in multiple regions.

At this time, the stolen guitar has not been recovered.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bel Air Police Department at 410-638-4500.