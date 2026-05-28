HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Videos have gone viral of the chaos and violence, which can come with teen takeovers like the one, which erupted at a Chipotle restaurant in D.C. this month, and fear that it could happen again at Havre de Grace’s First Friday event on June 5 finds some parents unwilling to take any chances with their children’s safety.

“I choose to give my 13-year-old some autonomy and let him know that I trust him, but now, I can’t allow him to come into Havre de Grace for a First Friday event, because some teens have tried to take over,” said Rosanna Gaston.

Threat of teen takeover in Havre de Grace Threat of teen takeover in Havre de Grace

Sergeant Dan Petz of the Havre de Grace Police Department says a social media post suggested juveniles may be planning to crash the downtown party with fighting of their own, but the threat hasn’t been deemed credible.

Still, he says additional officers will be assigned to the event.

“We want our families; we want our parents to come out… maybe do like a parent takeover so it’s a good time,” said Petz, “We enjoy it. I mean I raised my kids here. We love going down to First Friday.”

Just how popular are these First Fridays here in Havre de Grace?

Well, in a city with a population of about 15,000 people, 10,000 turned out for the last one earlier this month.”

Live music stages, activities for children and 80 food vendors.

The city begins planning for these events in January and isn’t about to let fear driven by social media shut it down.

“It’s probably one of the top five events in Harford County over the past year,” said City Tourism Manager Lauri Orzewicz, “so it’s a great event to attend and bring your neighbors; bring your family and come enjoy time with the community.”

If you have any information on the source of the teen takedown threat, you’re asked to police at 410-939-2121.