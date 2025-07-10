The State Theater of Havre de Grace will not be able to reopen, per the owners

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — The State Theater, a historic landmark in the Havre de Grace community, will not be able to reopen, per the owners via Facebook.

On the post, the owners said that the inability to reopen is 'out of their control.'

The building was shut down by the city last week, saying it was not up to code.

A meeting was held Monday for community members to gather to speak against the decision.

The owners alleged that the theater being shuttered had more to do with retaliation rather than the building being up to code.

They reiterated those same feelings in the Facebook post.

"Although this final blow is not even related to the sprinkler system or permits we’ve been discussing over the last week, what we do know…has only added to our suspicions of how business is really done in this City," the owners said.

With the theater not reopening, all donations made to the GoFundMe, which reached over $35,000, have been refunded.

The owners thanked the community for its dedication to keeping the theater open and encouraged everyone to continue to support the local arts scene.

The owners' full post can be seen below: