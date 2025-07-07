Will City Council members throw Havre de Grace Theater a lifeline?

HAVRE DE GRACE — The future of a Havre de Grace landmark hangs in the balance.

Beginning this month, The State Theater was forced to shutdown by the City.

The decision sparked a heated community debate culminating in a council meeting taking place Monday evening.

Currently, the State, as it's known, is not up to City Code.

As it stands now, the theater cannot operate unless proper permits are obtained.

Up to this point, the theater was hosting events with only a temporary use & occupancy permit.

The theater wants a three-month extension to comply.

In order to do so, they started a GoFundMe, with a goal of raising $32,000.

The State says $20,000 would go towards a hook-up to the City's water main for backflow prevention.

Getting this done requires plumbing upgrades, and the installation of a new water meter.

The remaining $12,000 would be used to complete the theater's sprinkler system.

"These repairs are what stand between us and reopening," the GoFundMe states.

Just yesterday, the theater was scheduled to hold a live wrestling show. At the last minute, organizers got it moved to the nearby American Legion.

The City argues the State had plenty of time to correct course, but its owner, Jared Noe, says the forced closure is "politically motivated."

"While we acknowledge that there’s still work to be done on the building, we believe the shutdown was premature and preventable," Noe said on the theater's Facebook page.

Monday night could indicate whether the City Council has any desire to throw the more than century old theater a life line.

If Noe gets his wish, he's also planning to optimize the venue's HVAC system and add new doors.

A copy of the council agenda can be read here.

For more background on what the State Theater alleges, click here.