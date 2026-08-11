Steelefish Grille in Bel Air announces immediate closure in Facebook post

BEL AIR, Md. — Steelefish Grille announced its immediate closure in a Facebook post Monday night, ending a 14-year run in Bel Air.

The post from the seafood restaurant on Boulton Street said, "We would like to thank this wonderful community for all of your support over these past 14 years. It has been our pleasure to serve you." It gave no further explanation of the closure.

Earlier in the day the restaurant posted saying it was closed for the day. It is typically open 7 days a week.

The restaurant used to be Freddie's but closed in 2013 and reopened as Steelefish Grille.

The restaurant on the corner of Boulton Street and Tollgate Road was popular among families, as it featured outdoor space and a patio with a playground.