HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The Maryland State Board of Education has spoken.

WATCH: State Board of Education reverses ban on book in Harford County Public Schools State Board of Education reverses ban on book in Harford County Public Schools

Harford County Public Schools has to add the book "Flamer" back to its middle and high school libraries.

The state board says the local board failed to provide evidence that the Reconsideration Sub-Committee and Superintendent didn't do a thorough review of "Flamer."

The county board of education banned the book, about a teen struggling with his identity in the LGBTQ+ community, for vulgar language.

The state's decision comes after advocacy group Together We Will filed an appeal to bring the book back to shelves.

"We just didn't feel like it should've gone that way, that it shouldn't have been such a secret," said Tarsie Thompson with Together We Will.

The state board also said that Harford County Public Schools must revisit its procedures of evaluating books for more transparency and so the community can have a say.

The decision is great news to some, like HCPS parent Stacey Albrecht.

"I'm really happy it was overturned. I don't feel the proper procedure was followed in Harford County at the county level on how it was reviewed. The petitioner didn't even read the book and admitted so in her petition," Albrecht said.

Samuel Badders told WMAR 2 News that as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, he knows kids need books like Flamer.

"I didn't have stuff to turn to deal with all the bullying, the sexual talk that everybody would say to each other and stuff like that," Badders said, "These kids, whether they're gay, lesbian, trans, whatever - they need somewhere to turn to."

But not everyone agrees with the state's decision, like Erika Welsh, a parent of a HCPS high schooler.

"The book is very explicit. It has content in it that I've read through that I don't think any child should have access to. I do think bullying is an issue and kids should have somewhere to turn to, but I don't think it's this book," Welsh said.

Neil Thompson with Together We Will said parents can still have a say in what their child reads.

"There's also a practice in this district that if you're a parent and you don't want your child to read a book, you call the librarian and request that it be held from your child," Thompson explained.

Harford County Public Schools sent WMAR 2 News a statement saying,

We have received the state board’s decision. Prior to this decision, in conjunction with the Board, and based on parent and community feedback, we are strengthening our practices and procedures, aligning with the Board priorities.

