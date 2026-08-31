Special guest Buster the Bus greets students on first day at Bel Air Elementary

BEL AIR, Md. — The first day of school — we all remember those days. Saying hello to friends, teachers, and staff for the first time since summer break. Students at Bel Air Elementary School experienced that excitement Monday, along with a surprise special guest.

Buster the Bus stopped by to educate elementary school students about school bus safety.

Students interacted with Buster and were welcomed by a long line of faculty and staff, as well as Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly and Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.

Katie Sharf, a 21-year veteran of Harford County Public Schools, is starting the new school year in a new role as principal of Bel Air Elementary School.

She was eager to spruce up the school ahead of the new year.

"If you look good, you feel good. So if a school building looks good, then kids want to be here and they want to do good while they're here. We're also putting some really good wellness and mental health initiatives in place to make sure we build our babies up and make sure they're ready to go out into the world and be the best they can be," Sharf said.

Students were cheered into school with pom-poms, music, and even therapy dogs.