Sheetz hosting grand opening for first Bel Air location on July 24

BEL AIR, Md. — We told you about it last October.

The time's now come.

Sheetz is officially opening its first Bel Air location this Thursday, July 24.

The new store is located on Fountain Green Road (MD-543) at the Hickory Bypass intersection of US 1.

While doors officially open at 8am, grand opening festivities kick-off at 9am with plenty of prizes being given out.

The jackpot is a $2,500 Sheetz gift card.

As part of the celebration, Sheetz is donating $2,500 each to the Maryland Food Bank and Special Olympics of Maryland.

This store is only the second Sheetz in all of Harford County. The other is in Joppatowne.

