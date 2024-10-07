Watch Now
Sheetz to open second location in Harford County

Sheetz
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Sheetz convenience store plans to open to a second location in Harford County.

The site will be positioned at the intersection of US 1 and MD Route 543 near the Hickory Bypass in Bel Air.

"We have been interested in bringing a store location to Bel Air for some time, so we are very excited about this opportunity,” stated Nick Ruffner, Public Relations Manager for Sheetz.

The major chain will feature self-service kiosks, inside and outside seating areas, 12 fuel terminals and a drive-thru lane.

Sheetz operates 38 locations in Maryland and opened its first Prince George’s County store earlier this summer.

This second location in Harford County joins a site in Joppatowne and is expected to open in summer 2025. Each store employs 30 to 35 people.

