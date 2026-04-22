Ring doorbell footage helps convict husband of wife's murder in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Md. — A husband has been convicted of his wife's murder in Abingdon.

Back on June 30, 2025 David Williams, 67, called 911 reporting that his wife, Lillian Williams, had been shot.

Investigators noticed David changed his story multiple times.

He claimed Lillian pulled a gun on him and that it fired during a struggle between them.

The autopsy told a different account.

It determined the gun was fired from approximately one to three feet away.

"During their testimony, the Medical Examiner testified that the findings of the autopsy were not consistent with a struggle," the Harford County State's Attorney said after David's conviction.

Detectives later gained access to the Williams' home Ring doorbell camera system.

That showed David leaving the home after he killed Lillian, at which time investigators believe he discarded the gun.

David eventually called police when he returned an hour later.

"The videos from the RING camera on the night of the incident showed the Defendant kicking in the front door to gain access to the home, then calmly and repeatedly exiting and entering the home in the moments following the shooting," the State's Attorney's Office said. Other evidence presented also showed that the Defendant called a friend who resided out of State and advised that he had been in an altercation."

David remains held without bail. His sentencing date has yet to be set, although it's likely he receives life behind bars.

It is the worst kind of betrayal and violence when a defendant takes the life of someone with whom they have an intimate relationship," said Harford County State’s Attorney Alison M. Healey. "While the result of this case will never bring Ms. Williams back, it is my hope that the convictions in this case will bring some peace to her family in knowing that the person responsible for her death will be held accountable."