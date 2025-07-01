Man arrested for allegedly murdering wife in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Harford County.

David Williams, 66, was charged with first-degree murder and various firearm violations.

On June 30, around 10:45 p.m., officers were sent to the 2800 block of Bynum Overlook Drive in Abingdon for the report of a shooting.

Police say when they arrived they found a 64-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigation revealed, the victim's husband, Williams, shot her once in the upper body.