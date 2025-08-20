Aberdeen Police looking for owners of lost blind goat

ABERDEEN, Md. — Aberdeen Police ran into quite an unusual situation Wednesday morning.

Officers came upon a lost goat wandering around the Swan Meadows Community.

The department took to social media in search of the animal's owners.

It's believed the goat is blind.

You don't have to be baaaahd to spend a little time in our holding cell... If you know who this goat belongs to call us at 410-272-2121. Found in Swan Meadows early this morning. They are blind and scared & we would love to help them find their way home! #Baaadgoatpuns pic.twitter.com/xOlKTFZcN2 — Aberdeen Police Department, MD (@AberdeenPDMD) August 20, 2025

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-272-2121.