Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionHarford County

Actions

Aberdeen Police looking for owners of lost blind goat

Lost goat
Aberdeen Police
Lost goat
Posted
and last updated

ABERDEEN, Md. — Aberdeen Police ran into quite an unusual situation Wednesday morning.

Officers came upon a lost goat wandering around the Swan Meadows Community.

The department took to social media in search of the animal's owners.

It's believed the goat is blind.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-272-2121.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR