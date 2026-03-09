Preschool program in Harford and Baltimore counties introduces young learners to engineering

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It may seem like simple shapes and counting, but at The Learning Experience in Bel Air and Owings Mills, young students are already being introduced to the fundamentals of engineering.

The preschool’s enrichment program, called “Little Engineers,” is designed to introduce STEM concepts to children at a very early age through hands-on activities.

“The earlier the better,” said Jennifer Everts, the school’s education director. “All of the curriculum is developed on all of those domains of learning that are very critical at a young age.”

Educators say students who are exposed to hands-on STEM learning early are more likely to pursue STEM careers later in life.

“It teaches all their fine motor skills and their critical thinking on trying to get the box back together,” Everts said.

Center Director Briana Williams says the goal is to help students build skills they can carry throughout their education.

“Different skills that they can take on throughout their learning journey and just become little learners and then big learners,” Williams said.

Little learners with some big shoes to fill.

According to Forbes, the United States is expected to face about 210,000 unfilled engineering jobs by 2032.

“They’re working on hand-eye coordination, their first introduction to numbers, colors, different textures,” Williams said.

In just the first year of life, a baby’s brain doubles in size, educators say. By the time children reach five years old, about 90 percent of brain development has already happened.

“It’s really important to build that muscle memory. Learning starts day one,” Williams said.

Teachers say the hands-on lessons also help young children develop confidence and independence.

“At their young age they are very curious. They love figuring things out on their own,” said educator Destiny Campbell.

As students get older, the lessons grow with them.

Toddlers work on problem-solving and fine motor skills through activities like experiments and creative play. Preschoolers get their hands on magnet kits, toy cars and toolboxes to help build their cognitive development.

“We’re using subjects like math and science. Language is always going to be embedded in every lesson,” Williams said.

