Person killed by police officer during traffic stop altercation in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — An individual was killed, and an officer was injured Saturday night following an officer-involved shooting in Bel Air.

According to the Bel Air Police Department, at 8:55 p.m., an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a man in the unit block of Franklin Street.

Investigators say that a fight occurred during the traffic stop, and during that fight, the officer fired his weapon, striking the man.

That man, who has not yet been identified, was flown to Shock Trauma, where he later died.

The officer sustained injuries during the fight and was taken to a hospital for treatment and has since been released.

The Bel Air Police Department says the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has assumed the investigation into the shooting.

"The Bel Air Police Department is fully cooperating with the IID as it conducts its independent investigation," the Bel Air Police Department said.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community, and no other injuries were reported.

The IID is asking anyone with information about the incident, including cell phone or private surveillance video, to contact them at 410-576-7070 or by email at ID@oag.maryland.gov.