Pedestrian struck and killed in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. — Fast-food restaurants, a gas station and other commercial businesses.

It’s all available just off Route 22 on Beards Hill Road in Aberdeen, but there’s no shortage of traffic.

“It’s a busy area right here. It really is. You’ve got a light that changes every five seconds, and you’ve got people that just speed,” said Courtney Kuchnicki.

Kuchnicki lives at the nearby Red Roof Inn where police say 63-year-old Rudolph Risby, Junior was staying when he left his home and attempted to cross the busy road on Saturday night costing him his life.

“Unfortunately, we lost one of our residents was crossing in a non-signalized portion of Beards Hill Road in Aberdeen,” said Capt. C. William Reiber of the Aberdeen Police Department, “Obviously, when a pedestrian crosses a roadway in conditions like that, it adds danger to that person, and tragically, that person was struck by a car and killed.”

Police say an 18-year-old driver stopped after his vehicle struck Risby and the accident remains under investigation.

Risby was wearing dark clothing at the time and took a risk that others have taken as well when he attempted to cross the road where it wasn’t marked to do so.

“Supposed to stop at the crosswalk, but I don’t cause I want to try to get over cause I’m tired. I work overnights, so I like stay there and then every time it’s like clear, one side keeps coming and the other side keeps going. It’s like, ‘What the hell?’” said Kuchnicki, “He was our neighbor. He had a grandson, a daughter and what happened is really sad.”

If you witnessed the crash about eight o’clock on Saturday evening or if you know anything else about this incident, you’re asked to call detectives at 410-272-2121.