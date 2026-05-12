EDGEWOOD, Md. — Investigators say they set the fire intentionally in a small bus at Trident Automotive on Pulaski Highway in Edgewood, destroying that vehicle and damaging four others.

The male suspects proved to be 13 and 14 years old.

Paying the price for juvenile crime? Paying the price for juvenile crime?

“They charged that juvenile, both juveniles, with Malicious Burning and also Second Degree Arson,” said Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire, “So at this time, after consultation with the Department of Juvenile Services and the state’s attorney’s office, they had to release those juvenile back to the custody of their parents.”

In addition to the pair of male suspects who face charges, investigators police also know of a third person who was at the scene---a young girl who is just 11 years old.

If the teens were older, they could be tried as adults and the arson count, alone, could carry up to 20 years behind bars.

Instead, here in Maryland, youthful offenders could get probation, restitution, community service or DJS commitment.

“Deputies were familiar with all three individuals so they’ve had contact with all three in the past,” acknowledged Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, who adds even though the fire jeopardized the lives of his deputies, he doesn’t anticipate they’ll be held accountable for their actions.

“Do you have any confidence that they’ll do more than slap their hands?” we asked the sheriff.

“Not at all,” he replied, “and that’s what we’ve seen from Annapolis, from this legislature passing juvenile reform bills that have done nothing, but tell the juveniles that they’re free from consequences and they have acted on it.”

Theoretically, the juveniles also could face civil penalties for the estimated $20,000 in damage, but there’s no guarantee the automotive company would be able to collect on it.