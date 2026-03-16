Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
47  WX Alerts 52  Closings/Delays
NewsRegionHarford County

Actions

Overnight burglary alarm leads to the discovery of a large garage fire in Harford County

Darlington garage fire
Provided by Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office
Darlington garage fire
Posted

DARLINGTON, Md. — An overnight burglary alarm leads to the discovery of a large garage fire in Harford County.

Flames broke out around 1:45am Monday in the 1700 block of Castleton Road in Darlington.

Someone living on the property went to check on the garage after the alarm went off.

That's when they noticed the building engulfed.

Darlington Garage Fire

It took 40 firefighters about an hour to control the scene.

The garage and everything inside is considered a total loss, including machinery, tools, and farm equipment, all valued at approximately half-a-million dollars.

As for the cause, here is what the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office had to say.

"Accidental causes are still under review, including the active charging of lithium-ion batteries."

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WMAR 2 News App

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR