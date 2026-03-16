DARLINGTON, Md. — An overnight burglary alarm leads to the discovery of a large garage fire in Harford County.

Flames broke out around 1:45am Monday in the 1700 block of Castleton Road in Darlington.

Someone living on the property went to check on the garage after the alarm went off.

That's when they noticed the building engulfed.

Provided by Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office

It took 40 firefighters about an hour to control the scene.

The garage and everything inside is considered a total loss, including machinery, tools, and farm equipment, all valued at approximately half-a-million dollars.

As for the cause, here is what the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office had to say.

"Accidental causes are still under review, including the active charging of lithium-ion batteries."