One dead, one injured in overnight shooting at Fallston house party

FALLSTON, Md. — An overnight shooting in Fallston left one person dead and another injured, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the 2300 block of Willow Vale Drive and encountered a "chaotic" scene at a large house party, which authorities estimated had about 100 people in attendance.

A 23-year-old man from Windsor Mill, Maryland, who attended the party, was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries suffered during the shooting. The victim, who was not identified, later died of his injuries.

A second victim, a 34-year-old man, was transported by air to a local trauma center in critical condition.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident that only involved those who attended the party.

There is no ongoing threat to the surrounding neighborhoods, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators are seeking additional witnesses who can provide information about events leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information related to the shooting, including photographs or video footage of the incident or party, is asked to contact detectives at 443-567-7201.