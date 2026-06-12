Multiple Harford County schools closing early Friday, June 12 due to heat

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Harford County schools are either closing early or closed due the heat and AC problems.

Here's a list of of schools and how they're impacted:

Harford Technical High School: Will dismiss today, June 12 at 10:00 a.m. This is due to chillers not working at full capacity, impacting the air conditioning. All afterschool/evening activities are canceled.

Aberdeen High School: Will dismiss today, June 12 at 10:00 a.m. This is due to chillers not working at full capacity, impacting the air conditioning. All afterschool/evening activities are canceled.

Abingdon Elementary School: The elementary school is closed today, Friday, June 12, because there is no air conditioning for the school. There will be no afterschool activities today.

Edgewood Elementary School: Will dismiss at at 12:30pm. This is due to issues impacting the air conditioning in the building. There will be no afterschool or evening activities.

Havre de Grace High School: Will dismiss at 11:00 a.m. due to a broken pipe impacting the air conditioning in the building. All afterschool/evening activities are canceled.

Havre de Grace Middle School: Will dismiss at 11:45 a.m. due to a broken pipe impacting the air conditioning in the building. All afterschool/evening activities are canceled.