Mobile home fire in Edgewood leaves family displaced

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A house fire in the Williams Mobile Home Park early Friday morning has left two adults and a child displaced.

The call for the fire came in around 1 a.m., and firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded.

There was a smoke alarm that went off, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though the Office of the State Fire Marshal indicated that a failure of the bathroom exhaust fan hasn't been ruled out.

Harford County Disaster Assistance is helping the family.