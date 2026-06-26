Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsRegionHarford County

Actions

Mobile home fire in Edgewood leaves family displaced

img-4926_crop.jpeg
Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal
img-4926_crop.jpeg
Posted

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A house fire in the Williams Mobile Home Park early Friday morning has left two adults and a child displaced.

The call for the fire came in around 1 a.m., and firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded.

There was a smoke alarm that went off, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though the Office of the State Fire Marshal indicated that a failure of the bathroom exhaust fan hasn't been ruled out.

Harford County Disaster Assistance is helping the family.

WMAR 480x360 Dish Direct TV.jpg

About WMAR

Lost WMAR on DirecTV?  Here's how to keep watching

Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR