Maryland group takes hike through Jerusalem Mills in search of mysterious sound

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Many cities have a natural history museum. A place where students are dragged through halls of stuff that are more dust than delightful. But the Natural History Society of Maryland has a calendar full of activities that highlight everything the natural world has to offer.

Photojournalist Kristi Harper joined a hike with society members recently, following a mysterious rumbling sound through the woods. Judy Stiles is one of the members, “I’ve always loved the outdoors and i enjoy doing things in small groups and I love to learn."

We followed Stiles and her fellow natural history enthusiasts on a half mile hike. They are learning about Jerusalem Mills.

It was founded by Quakers in the 18th century. Back when the woods were full of mystery for these recent imports from England. Bill the tour guide tells the group about their surroundings, “People know it as Gun Powder River, but it’s actually falls due to the elevation change it goes through.”

This hike was organized by Jayne Ash, Field Trip Coordinator for the Natural History Society of Maryland.

"We began in 1929 as a group of people that were interested in natural history and started making collections of their own and then acquiring collections as people passed away. So right now we have a building of about two hundred and forty thousand artifacts," Ash said.

Paleontology, geology, ancient peoples all subjects the society covers. They've had regular brick and mortar museums throughout the group's existence. But since the beginning, Ash says they've organized field trips like this one. You wouldn't believe the shenanigans they get into. Jane, "we're going to go to Miami and go out onto a boat with the University of Miami and actually catch sharks and measure and add to research there."

Stiles is thumbs up for that kind of adventure, "oh yeah, game on. I'm hangin' with this girl!"

These folks know adventure is out in the world. Stiles' next adventure is all lined up, "I have one coming up Friday for sailing out on a skip jack." Stiles tells us one of her favorite trips with the Society was helping tag osprey. "Their behavior was so unexpected to me."

But back to this rumble mystery. We are in Gunpowder Valley...any guesses?

The hike brought us to one of only four covered bridges that still operate in the country. You can hear cars as they rumble over the wood planks of the bridge, making a unique sound. It was built in the 1860s to service the village residents who ran a mill here. The group went on to tour some of the other historic structures. Another adventure in the books.

Ash loves the community she leads on these adventures. "I love this organization so much for the people that come and join me on these field trips."

So if you are looking for an adventure check out the Natural History Society of Maryland here.