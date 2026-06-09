Man posing as Walmart worker accused of stealing credit cards from store lost & found

ABERDEEN, Md. — Police in Aberdeen are in search of a man accused of stealing from a Walmart store's lost & found.

On June 7 the man allegedly dressed in a blue vest, posing as a Walmart worker, to gain access behind the customer service counter.

Once there he reportedly took credit cards placed inside a lost & found cabinet, before fleeing.

Surveillance photos of the man were released in hopes someone recognizes him.

Aberdeen Police Dept.

He took off in a black pickup truck, but the tag is unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to call officer Cross at 410-272-2121 extension 124, or email across@aberdeenmd.gov.