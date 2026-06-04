Jarrettsville residents voice concerns over proposed solar farm as state law limits local input

JARRESTTSVILLE, Md. — As neighbors in Abingdon held a community meeting, people in Jarrettsville are voicing concerns over a proposed solar farm.

On Wednesday, neighbors gathered to discuss the plans for a property off Rocks Road.

It calls for nearly nine thousand solar panels on 72 acres. It's the second proposed solar farm in Jarrettsville.

While residents got a chance to speak out and ask questions, there may not be much they can do.

Last year, state lawmakers passed the Renewable Energy Certainty Act, bypassing local zoning for such projects.

It allows solar farms to go in on up to five percent of all of the agricultural land in any given county before local zoning would be considered.