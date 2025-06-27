ABERDEEN, Md. — A group of friends in Aberdeen is just months away from opening a new brewery that they hope will help revitalize the city's downtown area.

Watchtower Brewing Company, founded by three Harford County friends, is set to bring new life to downtown Aberdeen when it opens in a few months.

"For downtown Aberdeen, it's an important project, because this is kind of the first project of the reimagining of Downtown Aberdeen. The mayor is very big on the growth that's happening in Aberdeen but he doesn't want to ignore this side of town," said Joe Fino, one of the project's founders.

The brewery, located across from Festival Park, is the result of years of work by Fino, Frank Young, and George Handlin, who transformed a former dry cleaner into what will soon be a place for folks to enjoy a beer and each other's company.

"It's pretty exciting, things are coming together," Fino said as they showed the nearly completed space to WMAR-2 News.

The project was made possible through collaboration with their landlord, the City of Aberdeen, highlighting the public-private partnership aimed at downtown revitalization.

"What's cool is, this area especially, I run into so many people and they say, Aberdeen needs something like this. Or this area needs something like this. The response we've had has been awesome," said Young.

The founders hope Watchtower Brewing will become a catalyst for additional development in the area, attracting more businesses to downtown Aberdeen, like new bars and restaurants.

"It's really exciting to be part of the rebirth of this area of Aberdeen. It's a beautiful section of town and it's deserving of a rebirth," said Handlin.

Watchtower Brewing Company is expected to be operational by August, with a grand opening planned for September.

