In Aberdeen, celebrate Oktoberfest and a budding downtown

ABERDEEN, Md. — Aberdeen's Festival Park will come alive this weekend as the city hosts its third annual Oktoberfest, showcasing ongoing revitalization efforts in the downtown area.

The festival kicks off at noon Saturday in Festival Park, where tents are already being set up, featuring nine vendors, a bounce slide for youngsters and beer for grown-ups.

"The community loved it, we started out with 500 people our first year, last year we had over 2400 so we're looking to even do better this year," said Vickie Horne, Aberdeen Main Street coordinator, in a Friday interview with WMAR-2 News.

Horne, an Aberdeen native, has been working to revitalize the downtown area through state housing and community development grants and private partnerships. The efforts are part of a broader initiative to restore vibrancy to the area surrounding Festival Park.

"A downtown Main Street is like your front door to your city. It's like your front porch. People come there first," Horne said.

"I grew up here, I've never left here. I remember how vibrant our downtown was, and I could walk from my house which is three blocks away to downtown. You felt secure, things were vibrant. We're getting back to that," Horne added.

The city is currently connecting Festival Park's entrance with West Bel Air Avenue through a stamped concrete walkway, complete with a train whistle at the start of the park, embracing Aberdeen's railway heritage.

"I think people are finally getting on board as to what we're trying to do, and the accomplishments we've made," Horne said.

Future developments near the park include a brewery and creamery, adding to the area's growing appeal.

"This is very welcoming. It's very family friendly, it's a place where you can come and relax. Music plays throughout the day, which is really great. And the revitalization we've been doing here around festival park, it's been an added plus to our festival," Horne said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.