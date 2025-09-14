Icy Delights is permanently closing down their Churchville store at the end of September

CHURCHVILLE, Md. — A major presence in the Harford County snowball community is closing up shop.

Icy Delights recently decided 2025 will be its last summer in Churchville.

The beloved snowball and ice cream shop first opened its doors in 2021.

Customers have about two more weeks to grab an icy treat before their final day on September 28.

No particular reason was provided for the closure.

If Icy Delights is your go-to spot, the nearest remaining location is in Essex off Mace Avenue.

They also have a second store on Wise Avenue in Dundalk, and six smaller stands throughout the Baltimore area.

Two of the stands, Parkville and Brewers Hill, are wrapping up for the season on Sunday, September 14.