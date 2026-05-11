Husband, father of two killed after motorcycle is struck by wrong-way driver

DARLINGTON, Md. — We're learning more about a May 1 motorcycle crash that killed a father and husband of two kids near Conowingo Dam.

Eugene Smith III, 41, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle along Route 1 at Castleton Road when he was struck by a Honda Pilot driving in the wrong lane and opposite direction.

According to family, Smith was heading home to pick up his daughter for a school dance but never made it.

A GoFundMe has been set up in Smith's name to help with funeral costs.

"Gene was more than a husband, father, family member, and friend — he was a kind soul whose presence brought strength, laughter, and love to everyone around him," the GoFundMe reads. "Gene leaves behind his loving wife and two young children, who are now facing an unimaginable future without their devoted husband and father. No family is ever prepared for a loss this sudden, emotionally or financially."

As for the crash investigation, Maryland State Police say it's active and ongoing.

