Hit & run truck driver wanted for injuring deputy on I-95 arrested in New York

ABERDEEN, Md. — The alleged truck driver wanted in connection to an I-95 hit and run that left a Harford County Sheriff's lieutenant hospitalized has been arrested.

Juan Yahir Quiroz Manzueta was arrested late Tuesday night inside an apartment in New Rochelle, New York.

Detectives believe the 21-year-old was transporting containers of cooking oil stolen earlier in the day from an Applebee's in Aberdeen.

Lieutenant Robert Burgess spotted Manzueta driving the Penske rental truck erratically around Calvary Road and Snake Lane in Churchville.

Burgess tried pulling Manzueta over, but he refused to stop.

Minutes later he collided with a U.S. Mail truck and a second vehicle, before fleeing into oncoming traffic on I-95.

Burgess followed, attempting to deploy stop sticks in the road, but Manzueta was able to swerve and avoid them.

RELATED: Harford County Sheriff's lieutenant helicoptered to hospital after being struck by fleeing truck on I-95

Instead he struck Burgess and two more cars and kept going.

Eventually another Harford County Sheriff's deputy was able to ram Manzueta off the roadway.

Unfortunately, Manzueta was able to escape and somehow make his way to New York, where he reportedly lives.

Harford Sheriff's Office Juan Yahir Quiroz Manzueta

According to Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, Manzueta's finger prints match those found inside the Penske.

He's now awaiting extradition to Maryland where he will face attempted second degree murder charges and several other violations.

As for Burgess, he sustained serious injuries but is expected to recover.