Havre de Grace man unheard from since spring, family pleads for public’s help

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — A 62-year-old Havre de Grace man has been missing for several months, and his family is asking anyone who sees him to contact police.

Charles "Chuckie" Young last spoke to his girlfriend at the beginning of May, according to police, making it over four months since he's contacted a loved one. His younger brother, Brian Young, who lives in New York City, has been working to find him, contacting local hospitals and jails with no results.

"It's been hard, because, my mother had Mother's Day pass, he usually calls her every other morning," Brian Young told WMAR-2 News.

Chuckie Young is a day laborer, Brian explained, and was raised in New York, but moved to Havre de Grace about 20 years ago.

"He's been fighting with addiction for a while," Brian added. "He's not a bad person, he's just been having a little hard times."

Police in Havre de Grace say Charles Young is known to frequent Perry Hall, Dundalk and Baltimore City. They don't suspect anything criminal in nature behind his disappearance.

"We're just hoping that he's out there, maybe that he'll see this, and re-contact with his family," said Sgt. Dan Petz of the Havre de Grace Police Department.

"He hasn't touched base with anybody. So, we can put stuff on social media, but what it's probably, ultimately, going to take is someone to come forward with his location, contact us so we can make contact with him," Petz said.

Charles Young is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and is 62 years old. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Havre de Grace Police at 410-939-2121.

"I'm trying to do my best to give some peace for my mother, it's her child he's my brother, but, we want some type of closure," Brian Young said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.