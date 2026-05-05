Harford Sheriff busts fake cop posing with fraudulent ID & badge

JOPPATOWNE, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with 10 counts related to his alleged impersonation of a police officer.
It all started April 30 when deputies noticed a car riding around Joppatowne with red and blue emergency lights.
The driver, Robert Dicocco, identified himself as a police officer by presenting what initially appeared to be official credentials.
Some noted inconsistencies, however, concerned investigators prompting further investigation.
Detectives later learned Dicocco was not in fact a sworn law enforcement officer in Maryland.
A search warrant turned up a fraudulent identification card, law enforcement-style badges, and clothing.
Although Dicocco has been released from custody on unsecured bond, investigators are seeking those who may have been stopped, approached, or contacted by him under the guise of law enforcement.
If you were a victim or have more information on the case, call Sergeant Majewski at 443-567-7086.