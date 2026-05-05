Harford Sheriff busts fake cop posing with fraudulent ID & badge

JOPPATOWNE, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with 10 counts related to his alleged impersonation of a police officer.

It all started April 30 when deputies noticed a car riding around Joppatowne with red and blue emergency lights.

Harford County Sheriff's Office The car Robert Dicocco was allegedly riding in with blue and red lights

The driver, Robert Dicocco, identified himself as a police officer by presenting what initially appeared to be official credentials.

Harford County Sheriff's Office Robert Dicocco

Some noted inconsistencies, however, concerned investigators prompting further investigation.

Detectives later learned Dicocco was not in fact a sworn law enforcement officer in Maryland.

A search warrant turned up a fraudulent identification card, law enforcement-style badges, and clothing.

Harford County Sheriff's Office Police paraphernalia recovered from Dicocco

Although Dicocco has been released from custody on unsecured bond, investigators are seeking those who may have been stopped, approached, or contacted by him under the guise of law enforcement.

If you were a victim or have more information on the case, call Sergeant Majewski at 443-567-7086.

