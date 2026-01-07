Harford County Executive calls for superintendent's resignation over alleged incident at education conference

BEL AIR, Md. — Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly is calling for the resignation of Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson over an alleged incident during a taxpayer-funded education conference in New Orleans, though Bulson faces no charges and there is no evidence of wrongdoing.

Cassilly claims Bulson "violated the public trust" during a taxpayer-funded trip in April 2024, but his office has not provided details to support that assertion.

County Councilman Tony Giangiordano has also called for Bulson's resignation in a Facebook post, citing alleged theft of $8,000 in items, including school district property.

This is the second consecutive day he has posted such a letter on Facebook.

The controversy centers on a purported 911 call circulating online in which the caller, identifying as Sean Bulson, reports a theft. The caller says there was a woman in his room and she left while he was asleep.

WMAR has requested copies of the police report and the 911 call from the New Orleans Police Department.

Board of Education Vice President Lauren Paige is calling for a "full and impartial investigation" of the allegations.

"These claims must be addressed with the seriousness they deserve," Paige said in a statement. "Once the findings are thoroughly reviewed, we must take appropriate and decisive action to ensure accountability."

Harford County Board of Education President Aaron Poynton is aware of the 911 recording but declined to comment, stating that personnel matters are confidential and that "it would be inappropriate for the Board to speculate or provide commentary regarding matters involving individual employees."

Bulson faces no charges, and no evidence of wrongdoing has been presented.

He has been with the district since July 2018, and his existing contract is set to expire on June 30, 2026. He was named Maryland Superintendent of the Year by the Public Schools Superintendents’ Association of Maryland in 2023.

