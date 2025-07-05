BEL AIR, Md. — With American Flags, music and fun, people in Bel Air rang in the 4th of July with a parade.

It's something Ed Mauldin has come to for over 10 years, telling us his favorite parts of the event.

"The Mummers and the different bands and everything they have. You see all the different politicians saying hi to them. I know them all, saying hi to them…it's a great parade," Mauldin said.

WATCH: Residents in Harford County gather in Bel Air to celebrate Independence Day Harford County residents gather in Bel Air to celebrate the Fourth of July

The 4th made him think ahead to the country's future.

"I think it's great. I think it's fantastic. I look forward to everything that's taking place."

Another attendee, Todd Piper, told WMAR-2 News what Independence Day means to him.

"Hanging out with family and friends."

But for Bella Mays and her little sister Jacquelynn Williams, it means a little more.

"My great grandpa served in World War II and Vietnam and he's very involved and my family's very involved as well," Mays said.

Their dad is also a service member in the United States Army stationed in Maryland.

"It's a day to celebrate Independence, but also for everyone to come together and appreciate our military."

Her 8-year-old sister shared the same sentiment.

"I think it means for all of us to gather up and enjoy all the veterans who served and protected this country just like my father," Jacquelynn said.

The parade is put on by the nonprofit, Bel Air Independence Day Committee.

Head here for information on how you can donate to help them put on next year's celebration.