HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The Harford County Board of Education voted to part ways with Superintendent Sean Bulson following a work trip gone wrong in 2024.

WATCH: Harford County Public Schools parts ways with Superintendent Harford County Public Schools parts ways with Superintendent

People in Harford County have been calling for Superintendent Sean Bulson's firing since learning of Bulson reporting a robbery from his hotel during a work trip.

In 2024, the Superintendent called New Orleans police, reporting a theft of items in his hotel room, including HCPS devices.

"I urge you to make your decision tonight based on what I best for the long-term credibility, stability, and leadership of Harford County public schools and terminate his contract," Harford County Vice President Anthony Giangiordano said.

Another resident mirrored that comment.

"It's time to let Mr. Bulson move on and raise the bar of our BOE," she said.

Monday night, they got what they asked for.

The board of education announced that during a closed session the week prior, they voted to enter into a separation agreement with Bulson through unilateral termination.

William Martino with Moms for Liberty was glad to hear it.

"I'm certainly cheering the decision by the board tonight. Dr. Bulson displayed some poor decision-making and morale decision, and those aren't the characteristics you want in leadership," Martino told WMAR-2 News.

But Bulson will still get paid through the end of his contract through June 30th.

Board member Melissa Hahn said that's why she voted against the motion.

"I believe that we should be held accountable for our actions, and I do not feel that rewarding immoral behavior with a buyout is appropriate,"

Hahn told the meeting's attendees.

Martino agreed.

"[I'm] definitely not thrilled about that we could certainly use the money to bring on new teachers rather than paying somebody just to sit home and do nothing."

Board President Lauren Paige explained why she voted yes.

"The state superintendent has final authority on the termination for cause. If the state superintendent were to determine that sufficient grounds did not exist, Dr Bulson would've been fully reinstated to his position," Paige said.

She told us they'll start looking for a new superintendent as soon as possible.