STREET, Md. — Two megawatts of power.

If Chaberton Energy gets its way, solar panels will produce enough energy from this 20-acre ridge near Federal Hill Road in Street, Maryland to power 250 homes.

So, why then, do its prospective neighbors in Dove Hill Estates feel so powerless?

Harford County landowners push back on solar farms Harford County landowners push back on solar farms

“They’re saying it’s okay to put an industrial power plant in my back yard? Really. That’s okay? That’s not okay,” said Richard Orlando whose property backs up to the acreage.

Orlando and his wife, Donna, moved out to the country 16 years ago to get away from the hustle and bustle of urban living and now question how state leaders could give solar companies free reign to paste prime agricultural land with unsightly panels in the name of green energy.

They say the buck stops with Governor Wes Moore.

“He absolutely could have vetoed it,” said Donna, “To take away… the county government---they’re doing their jobs. They said on community solar on ag land. He could have definitely stopped it, and he is the cause of all of this.”

Proponents claimed the controversial state law allowing the companies to bypass local planners was needed to meet the state’s renewable energy goal of 50 percent by the year 2030, but at what cost?

“That’s not good. It really isn’t,” Richard told us, “You’re not helping out the ecology of Maryland. You’re not helping out the environment. You’re not helping out the animals and just everything that’s in this area that lives here and is going to be disturbed by it.”

Not to mention its impact on communities---pitting enriched neighbors who sell out against those who place a greater value on their quality of life.

“This man has decided to come in for a land and money grab to destroy everybody in this area,” said Donna, “It’s affecting three different communities, plus 165, which is very scenic.”

Chaverton Energy will be hosting a community meeting to answer questions about this project.

It’ll be held next Thursday, June 25, here at the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company.

It gets underway at 6:00.

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly announced on Wednesday that he’s gotten a go ahead from the county council to potentially take legal action against the state due to contamination concerns and health risks surrounding the solar farms and their battery energy storage units.