Harford County extends water contact warning along Bynum Run through August 13

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The Harford County Department of Health has advised residents to continue avoiding contact with water along Bynum Run and its tributaries due to a sewage overflow.

On July 29, the Department of Health announced a sewage overflow in the area of Sunny View Road in Bel Air. The overflow was resolved the following day, but an estimated 750,000 gallons of raw sewage had been released.

Due to significant rainfall and the overflow event, officials announced August 5 that the public should avoid contact with the water through August 13.

The Harford County Health Department has advised the Harford County Department of Public Works to extend the posting period for signage placed along Bynum Run and its tributaries.

"We will continue monitoring water quality and will update the Department of Public Works and the public as appropriate," officials said.