Harford County Executive appoints replacement for departed School Board President

BEL AIR, Md. — Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly on Monday appointed Terri Kocher to fill a vacant seat on the Harford County Board of Education.

Former Board President Aaron Poynton abruptly resigned his post last week, citing a new Chief Executive Officer role he accepted in the private sector.

Poynton's departure came one day after County Schools Superintendent Sean Bulson was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into a 2024 incident that took place during a work trip in New Orleans.

Kocher is a former Harford County School Board member.

The County Council would need to confirm Kocher to finish out Poynton's term.

“Terri Kocher is a proven leader with firsthand knowledge of the challenges facing our school system,” County Executive Cassilly said. “Her prior service on the Board of Education, her demonstrated ability to work with all members, her sound judgment, and her willingness to step forward again demonstrate a strong commitment to our students, parents, and educators.”