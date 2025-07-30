HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — After Kevin Peters was hit by a car on his motorcycle, the community is stepping up to lend him a helping hand as he recovers.

WATCH: Harford County community rallying behind man hurt in motorcycle accident Harford County community rallying behind man hurt in motorcycle accident

Kevin lies in the hospital suffering from multiple injuries after a serious motorcycle accident this month.

According to a GoFundMe his sister started, Kevin was riding his motorcycle northbound on Route 40 through Edgewood when a driver made a U-turn and T-boned him.

Kevin's bike was crushed and had to be separated from his body.

His sister said he sustained several serious injuries, including a fractured skull.

The horrible news quickly traveled around the community, making it to many business owners like Martin Grams, CEO of The Screaming Bean.

"When we heard the story, we realized his family needs some help, and what better reason to help? That's what our coffee shop is for," Grams said.

He told WMAR 2 News that on Wednesday they'll be donating all proceeds for the entire day to Kevin and his family.

News of the fundraiser blew up once Martin posted it on social media.

State senators, other businesses, and community members shared the posts, contributing to getting well over 1,000 shares.

So The Screaming Bean will match that, throwing an additional $1,000 in the pot.

"Here we give back to our community. So every month we have different charities, we do fundraisers from time to time," he said. "We've always said, profits is a gauge and not a goal, and so that's what our mission is."

He expects large crowds at the cafe on Wednesday, so he and his staff worked well into the night Tuesday to prepare.

"We are very well known for our cinnamon rolls; it's become something as a staple at the coffee shop. We're stocking up on cups and lids. We have cinnamon rolls and muffins and everything we bake in-house; we're pre-packaging."

Additional support has already poured in.

"A number of local artists have contributed some of their artwork, and some of it is fantastic, to do silent auctions. Locals have brought in t-shirts that say For Kevin so that employees are gonna wear them tomorrow. People who are leaving on vacation and can't be there on Wednesday have already come in and poured money out to help out Kevin."

Kevin's sister posted that he's now breathing and talking on his own but is still in tremendous pain.

If you aren't able to make it to The Screaming Bean on Wednesday, you can always contribute on their website.

